Trending
Infosurhoy

The NFL World Reacts To Antonio Gibson’s Antonio Gibson’s Antonio Gibson’s Antonio Gibson’s Antonio Gibson’s Antonio Gibson’s

0
By on Sports

The NFL Community Reacts To Antonio Gibson’s Injury News From Saturday

Antonio Gibson, the starting running back for the Washington Redskins, was moved to the reserve list yesterday.

On Saturday, Washington made some significant roster moves in response to this and other COVID-19 issues on the team.

These deals did not include Gibson’s promotion.

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Antonio Gibson News

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Antonio Gibson News

Comments are closed.