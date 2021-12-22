The NFL World Reacts To Austin Ekeler’s News From Wednesday

The NFL Community Reacts To Austin Ekeler’s News From Wednesday

Austin Ekeler of the Los Angeles Chargers is the latest NFL player to be added to the COVID-19 list.

ESPN’s Field Yates reported Ekeler’s inclusion in the league’s protocols on Wednesday.

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Austin Ekeler News

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Austin Ekeler News

Chargers RB Austin Ekeler has now been placed on the COVID-19 list. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 22, 2021

Hopefully he is cleared in time but as we discussed on pod today – if he misses it’s likely a committee lead by Justin Jackson. He’s who I’d want if starting a non-Ekeler Chargers RB. https://t.co/KAwqba72vo — Matthew Berry (@MatthewBerryTMR) December 22, 2021

With Ekeler (ankle) limited last week: * Justin Jackson 42 snaps, 22 routes

* Josh Kelly 13 snaps, 4 routes

* Larry Rountree healthy scratch https://t.co/71A4PKJJ6c — Adam Levitan (@adamlevitan) December 22, 2021

Might not be terrible to rest the ankle while hoping Austin doesn’t deal with symptoms. https://t.co/eTFWevYH54 — David Droegemeier (@DrotalkSD) December 22, 2021