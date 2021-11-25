The NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield’s Baker Mayfield’s Baker Mayfield’s Baker Mayfield’s Baker Mayfield’s Baker

The NFL Community Reacts To Baker Mayfield’s Baker Mayfield’s Baker Mayfield’s Baker Mayfield’s Baker Mayfield’s Baker

Baker Mayfield’s injury list for the Cleveland Browns keeps growing.

Another injury was added to the former No. 1 overall pick’s official report on Wednesday.

The number one overall pick in the NFL Draft.

Mayfield, who has previously dealt with a shoulder and knee injury, is now dealing with a groin injury.

The following is a quote from the Beacon Journal:

Oh, no.

Many Browns fans are urging Mayfield to take some time off.

“To tell you the truth, this is ridiculous.”

There’s no reason for him to be playing.

Baker has my admiration for persevering.

But right now, this man has every injury under the sun,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“Or… and please hear me out, everyone… we play one of the highest paid backup quarterbacks in the NFL and give him two weeks to heal?” another fan wondered.

Another Twitter user suggested, “Put him in a bubble.”

On Sunday night, the Browns will face off against the Ravens.

The game between Cleveland and Baltimore will begin at 8:20 p.m.

ET is an abbreviation for ”

