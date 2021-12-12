The NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield’s Baker Mayfield’s Baker Mayfield’s Baker Mayfield’s Baker Mayfield’s Baker

The NFL Community Reacts To Baker Mayfield’s Baker Mayfield’s Baker Mayfield’s Baker Mayfield’s Baker Mayfield’s Baker

This season, Baker Mayfield has dealt with a number of notable injuries.

The starting quarterback for the Cleveland Browns has had a difficult 2021 season.

The Browns are still in contention for the playoffs, but they have not lived up to expectations this season.

Part of that is likely due to Mayfield’s inability to play at full strength.

Mayfield has acknowledged that he has been in a lot of pain this year.

His shoulder injury is the most visible.

Mayfield described himself as “probably the most battered I’ve ever been.”

“It’s a combination of things, not just one.”

Mayfield is expected to require offseason surgery, according to CBS Sports.

According to the study,

Mayfield deserves kudos for persevering in the face of adversity.

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Baker Mayfield News

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Baker Mayfield News

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has healed up from some of his many injuries during their bye week, but sources said he will have to wear a harness for injuries to his left shoulder for the remainder of the season and will require a surgical procedure on it after the year. Mayfield has been battling heel, knee and other shoulder issues as well, which have limited his ability to elude defenders and, at times, push the ball down the field as he might normally do. The additional rest has helped the discomfort in his knee and heel subside, sources said, and the fracture in his shoulder area is no longer a primary concern. But the issues with his left shoulder, which was dislocated originally early in the season and has been aggravated on big hits throughout the season, will not be fully alleviated until surgeons examine him this offseason.

Baker Mayfield feeling better in some respects, but offseason surgery looms https://t.co/26u87zxmCo — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) December 12, 2021

“It’s night and day compared to where I was heading into last week” @bakermayfield sat down with @kurt13warner to talk about how he and the @Browns will finish up the season 👇 pic.twitter.com/YBPgVDjVPM — NFL GameDay (@NFLGameDay) December 12, 2021