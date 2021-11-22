The NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield’s Wife’s Remarks

The NFL Community Reacts To Baker Mayfield’s Wife’s Remarks

Emily Mayfield, Baker Mayfield’s wife, made headlines over the weekend for a post she shared on her Instagram Story following the win on Sunday afternoon.

Despite Baker Mayfield’s poor performance, the Browns defeated the Lions on Sunday afternoon.



During Sunday’s close win, the No. 1 overall pick, who is dealing with multiple injuries, had trouble passing the ball.

Following the game, Mayfield was chastised for refusing to speak to the press.

He also allegedly ran off the field without joining his teammates in celebrating their victory.

Emily Mayfield questioned the toughness of her husband’s teammates in an Instagram Story she shared.

“After this game, no one should say anything negative about Baker Mayfield; I haven’t seen toughness like this in a long time.”

“Perhaps the rest of our team should take note and toughen up,” the message concluded.

Emily Mayfield later took the photo down from her Instagram Story.

“I adore the guys on this team as well.

Every single one of them has my respect.

Make up a story out of anything; I’ll never judge you for it.

They put it out there every week, many of them have injuries no one ever hears about, and they’re all tough as hell!” she tweeted.

Emily Mayfield, on the other hand, has been chastised.

One fan tweeted, “I believe players’ families should refrain from tweeting about the players other than general supportive stuff.”

“Except this is your second time doing it this season.”

Everyone wants you to be their bestie on this site.

I’d like you to put it in the can and leave it to your husband to finish it.

You’re attempting to obtain newsworthy material.

On Twitter, another fan said, “It’s a disgusting and disrespectful distraction.”

But that does not mean that everyone agrees.

Everybody has the right to express themselves on social media.

The majority of fans simply want Baker and the team to get better and perform well in the final weeks.

“Browns fans still want Baker Mayfield back.”

“The entire team is in desperate need of a bye week to recover,” one fan wrote.

On Sunday night, the Browns will face the Ravens in their return to the field.

