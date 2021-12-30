The NFL World Reacts To Bart Scott’s Thursday Remarks

The NFL Community Reacts To Bart Scott’s Thursday Remarks

Bart Scott hasn’t played for the Baltimore Ravens since 2008, but after hearing what he had to say on Thursday’s episode of Get Up, you’d think he’s still on the team.

Scott had a problem with his former team, the Cincinnati Bengals, running up the score against them this past Sunday.

While on air, the ESPN analyst went off on Joe Burrow and Zac Taylor in an unprofessional manner.

Scott stated, “The order has been sent.”

“In Baltimore, we call it a red dot.”

For the rest of his career, it’ll be on him [Burrow].

He’ll rue the day he did it.

You’ll regret it, too, Zac Taylor.”

NFL fans were outraged by Scott’s remarks, which is understandable.

He essentially urged Baltimore to make Burrow a target.

“Have you seen this from this morning?” enquired an NFL fan.

“I didn’t even watch the whole thing.”

With this, Bart Scott went way too far.

When they play the Ravens, he’s effectively making Joe Burrow a bounty for the rest of his career.”

NFL World Reacts To What Bart Scott Said On Thursday

Have y’all seen this from this morning? 😡 I didn’t even play the entire video. Bart Scott went way too far with this. He is basically putting a bounty on Joe Burrow for the rest of his career when they play the Ravens. pic.twitter.com/4F3agtlhUm — Ant (@deacon_ascott) December 30, 2021

Bart Scott is the most annoying person ESPN has ever employed — MoneyLine Mays (@TMays84) December 30, 2021