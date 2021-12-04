The NFL World Reacts To Ben Roethlisberger’s Big News

The Major Ben Roethlisberger News Is Met With Reaction From The NFL World

Ben Roethlisberger’s NFL career appears to be coming to an end at the conclusion of the regular season.

Roethlisberger has privately informed teammates and Steelers members that this will be his final season, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Ben Roethlisberger privately has told former teammates and some within the organization that he expects this to be his final season playing quarterback for the Steelers, league sources told ESPN. More coming ESPN’s Sunday NFL Countdown, with a special start time at 9 am ET. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 4, 2021

There will never be another Ben Roethlisberger. Appreciate it while it lasts! https://t.co/y4ZZ8kauRn — Rick Fish (@rickfish412) December 4, 2021

For everyone cheering on Ben’s alleged retirement: Be careful what you wish for. Enjoy this stretch with him. The hardest thing to do in the NFL is find a franchise QB. Some teams have gone DECADES without one. Ben Roethlisberger spoiled us. There will never Ben another 7️⃣ — Steelers Network (@SteelersNetwork) December 4, 2021

Seems like just yesterday that Ben Roethlisberger entered that game against the Ravens after Tommy Maddox went down injured. #Steelerspic.twitter.com/C37uIXOhph — Steelers Depot 🎅🎄🎁 (@Steelersdepot) December 4, 2021

This is it. Let’s ride. pic.twitter.com/lNsar8e7TF — Around The 412 (@AroundThe412) December 4, 2021