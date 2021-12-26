The NFL World Reacts To Bill Belichick’s Intriguing Question

Bill Belichick’s response to a reporter’s intriguing question

The New England Patriots used a strong rushing attack to defeat Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills just a few weeks ago in Buffalo.

Allen and the Bills, on the other hand, got their revenge on Sunday, winning 33-21.

Bill Belichick, the head coach of the New England Patriots, spoke with reporters after the game.

The majority of the inquiries concerned what occurred during the game itself.

One brave reporter, on the other hand, dared to ask Bill a question that was completely unrelated to the topic at hand.

She was curious if Belichick had any New Year’s resolutions this year.

In typical Belichick fashion, he made it clear that he didn’t want to answer that question.

The fact that an off-topic question made it into Bill Belichick’s post-game press conference was a hit with fans watching from home.

Here’s a sampling of social media reactions:

“To be fair, when someone asks me that question, I have the same reaction,” reporter Jaymee Sire said.

NFL World Reacts To Reporter’s Interesting Question For Bill Belichick

NFL World Reacts To Reporter’s Interesting Question For Bill Belichick

To be fair, this is also my reaction when someone asks me that question. 😂 https://t.co/UAsDNq8Grz — Jaymee Sire (@jaymee) December 26, 2021