The NFL World Reacts To Bill Belichick’s News From Sunday

The NFL Community Reacts To Bill Belichick’s News From Sunday

The New England Patriots were defeated 47-17 by the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card round on Saturday night.

Despite the disappointment of the Patriots’ 2021 season, the team still has reason to be optimistic about the future.

The main point is that Bill Belichick will return in 2022.

The Patriots’ head coach isn’t known for being blunt with the media, but on Sunday morning he was.

When asked if he intends to return for another season, Belichick said yes.

The legendary NFL head coach didn’t waste any time in answering.

“I’d say that’s correct.”

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Bill Belichick News

