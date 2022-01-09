The NFL World Reacts To Bill O’Brien’s News From Thursday

The NFL World Reacts To Bill O’Brien’s News On Thursday

Bill O’Brien quickly found work as an assistant coach for the Alabama Crimson Tide after being fired by the Houston Texans during the 2020 season.

However, after assisting in the development of Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young, he is once again receiving NFL interest.

Jacksonville Jaguars insider Eugene Frenette reported on Thursday that the Jaguars are considering O’Brien for the job of head coach.

Frenette, on the other hand, appeared unsure of how “viable” he is in comparison to the other candidates.

Before joining the Texans in 2014, O’Brien assisted Penn State in regaining respectability.

He led the Texans to four AFC South championships in his first six seasons.

However, his tenure ended on a sour note in 2020, when the team began the season 0-4.

Alabama’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the past year was O’Brien.

As a result, he won the SEC and qualified for the College Football Playoff National Championship Game, where he could win the national championship next week.

Fans of the Jaguars, on the other hand, aren’t overjoyed at the prospect of O’Brien joining the team.

Many people have taken to Twitter to express their dissatisfaction with his time with the Texans:

If this happens I’m going to be the most casual jags fan on the planet. I’ll probably forget all the players’ names and deny free tickets to games for my own sanity https://t.co/JXbGRy5BoJ — Jonbeezy (@jonbeezy16) January 6, 2022

I swear if this happens, I’m out. Grew up a MIA fan and when JAX got the Jags, I immediately became a Jags supporter. Bout had it and this would be the final straw. #FinsUphttps://t.co/V8XSD1cZvU — ImKhanstipated 🔥🏀🔑 (@CobaltBlu22) January 6, 2022

Retaining Baalke and hiring Bill O’Brien is straight out of the “How to Ruin a Franchise” handbook https://t.co/P5W2xftPu2 — Кevin (@KevinFromDuval) January 6, 2022