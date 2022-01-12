The NFL World Reacts To Bill O’Brien’s News On Wednesday

The NFL Community Reacts To Bill O’Brien’s News From Wednesday

The Jacksonville Jaguars are interviewing former NFL coach Bill O’Brien for their head coaching vacancy on Thursday, according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.

“Bama OC and ex-Texans head coach Bill O’Brien will be interviewed by the Jaguars tomorrow,” Rapoport reported.

“O’Brien has a strong resume on the field, with four playoff appearances in six seasons in Houston.

It fell apart when he became involved in personnel matters, and he has no plans to do so again.”

On social media, the news elicited a wide range of reactions.

Someone brought up some precedent that suggests this is a bad decision – assuming the team hires him.

“When the 49ers hired Chip Kelly, GM Trent Baalke hired a coach who had failed as a personnel guy but was now promising to keep his hands off personnel,” said analyst Michael David Smith.

“After going 2-14, Kelly and Baalke were fired.”

