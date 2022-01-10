The NFL World Reacts To Bill Polian’s News From Monday
The Chicago Bears are looking for a new head coach, and according to reports, an intriguing name will be assisting the team in their search.
On Monday morning, Chicago fired head coach Matt Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace.
The decision was announced on Twitter by the NFC North team.
NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Bill Polian News
The Bears have relieved general manager Ryan Pace and head coach Matt Nagy of their duties.
— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) January 10, 2022
#Bears owner George McCaskey says that CEO Ted Phillips will assist in the search for a new GM and head coach, as will Bill Polian (who has been counseling McCaskey for the last several weeks).
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 10, 2022
Bears Chairman George McCaskey notes that the team will have Bill Polian involved in its search for the next GM and head coach.
— Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 10, 2022
Bill Polian is 79 years old. This Franchise is such a joke.
— Big Cat (1-0 in GOTY bets) (@BarstoolBigCat) January 10, 2022
Bill Polian is almost 80 years old and projected MVP Lamar Jackson at WR, but he’s the only one involved in the #Bears‘ HC/GM search with a football background.
That’s where we’re at as a franchise right now.
— Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) January 10, 2022
If you need to rely on the help of Bill Polian & Ernie Accorsi to conduct your search, you’re admitting you aren’t capable of doing it on your own. So why does that UNQUALIFIED team president get to keep his job? Hire someone qualified to run the show. Not old school advisors.
— Silvy (@WaddleandSilvy) January 10, 2022