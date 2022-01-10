Trending
Infosurhoy

The NFL World Reacts To Bill Polian’s News From Monday

0
By on Sports

The NFL World Reacts To Bill Polian’s News From Monday

The Chicago Bears are looking for a new head coach, and according to reports, an intriguing name will be assisting the team in their search.

On Monday morning, Chicago fired head coach Matt Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace.

The decision was announced on Twitter by the NFC North team.

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Bill Polian News

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Bill Polian News

Comments are closed.