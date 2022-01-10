Trending
Infosurhoy

The NFL World Reacts To Brian Flores’ Surprising News

0
By on Sports

The NFL World Reacts To Brian Flores’ Surprising News

On Black Monday, most people had a rough idea of which NFL coaches would be fired.

Brian Flores of the Miami Dolphins was not on many lists.

Flores is no longer the coach in Miami, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, after the team finished 9-8 this season.

The Dolphins had eight wins in their last nine games.

“Sources tell ESPN,” Schefter tweeted, “Brian Flores is out as the Dolphins’ head coach.”

NFL World Reacts To Surprising Brian Flores News

NFL World Reacts To Surprising Brian Flores News

Comments are closed.