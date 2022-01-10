The NFL World Reacts To Brian Flores’ Surprising News

On Black Monday, most people had a rough idea of which NFL coaches would be fired.

Brian Flores of the Miami Dolphins was not on many lists.

Flores is no longer the coach in Miami, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, after the team finished 9-8 this season.

The Dolphins had eight wins in their last nine games.

“Sources tell ESPN,” Schefter tweeted, “Brian Flores is out as the Dolphins’ head coach.”

NFL World Reacts To Surprising Brian Flores News

NFL World Reacts To Surprising Brian Flores News

Brian Flores is out as the Dolphins head coach, sources tell ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 10, 2022

2 winning seasons in a row in Miami gets you canned? https://t.co/tuniriLuJz — Ted Nguyen (@FB_FilmAnalysis) January 10, 2022

I think this is very dumb https://t.co/XTt8xcicur — Kyle Teichert (@KyleTeichert) January 10, 2022

The Dolphins are a fucking joke. What in god’s name? https://t.co/PZKdKIJ4LP — Emma Vigeland (@EmmaVigeland) January 10, 2022

Idiotic owner doing idiotic things…again. thank god I don’t care about this organization that much https://t.co/1Gb9xsfS7U — Millad Radman (@RealRadman) January 10, 2022

If you wonder why the Dolphins stink year in and year out it’s because of decisions like this…smh https://t.co/NMT4lSpB3s — Danny Kanell (@dannykanell) January 10, 2022