The NFL World Reacts To Byron Leftwich’s Byron Leftwich News

Byron Leftwich, the offensive coordinator for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, is a rising star in the coaching world.

Leftwich is back in the playoffs after assisting the Buccaneers to their first Super Bowl victory in 2020.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the OC is currently interviewing with a number of teams, the Chicago Bears being the most recent.

“The Bears will interview Bucs offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich for their vacant head coaching position late this week, either Thursday or Friday,” according to Rapoport.

NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s Byron Leftwich News

NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s Byron Leftwich News

The #Bears will interview #Bucs OC Byron Leftwich for their vacant HC job late this week, either Thursday or Friday, source said. He also previously interviewed with the #Jaguars. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 18, 2022

Leftwich working with Fields could be juicy https://t.co/2tqUXKjyga — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) January 18, 2022

Would love to see Leftwich get an opportunity, either in Chicago or Jacksonville. https://t.co/UCwh6wqKcn — Evan Tarracciano (@Roto_Wizard) January 18, 2022

Please just do it Friday so I can have a peaceful weekend. https://t.co/fNElVlrQsF — Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) January 18, 2022

Great spot for Byron to land https://t.co/rgXaSvqnlf — Nick Jacobs (@Jacobs71) January 18, 2022