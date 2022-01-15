The NFL World Reacts To Calvin Ridley’s Calvin Ridley’s Calvin Ridley’s Calvin Ridley’s Calvin Ridley

The NFL Community Reacts To Calvin Ridley’s Calvin Ridley’s Calvin Ridley’s Calvin Ridley’s Calvin Ridley

Calvin Ridley, a wide receiver for the Atlanta Falcons, took a break from the field earlier this season to focus on his mental health.

This situation involving Ridley’s self-evaluation hasn’t changed, according to NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, but the Falcons are still hoping to have their 27-year-old wideout back for the 2022 season.

However, according to Garafolo, there hasn’t been much communication between Ridley’s camp and the Falcons’ front office.

Both sides, according to Garafolo, may be seeking a “new beginning.”

“Right now, my educated guess is that Calvin Ridley will be playing elsewhere for the 2022 regular season,” Garafolo said.

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Calvin Ridley News

From @gmfb Weekend on the future of #Falcons WR Calvin Ridley. My read here is a trade is a very strong possibility. My colleague @wyche89 said recently both sides could be looking for a fresh start. I agree. pic.twitter.com/AoPy7UPHDo — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 15, 2022