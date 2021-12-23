The NFL World Reacts To Cam Akers’ Cam Akers’ Cam Akers’ Cam Akers’ Cam Akers’ Cam Akers’ Cam A

With their latest move on Thursday, the Los Angeles Rams stunned NFL fans all over the world.

Cam Akers was called back from injured reserve, which was a surprising turn of events.

Akers suffered a torn Achilles tendon in July, according to reports.

Akers was expected to miss the entire 2021 season, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter at the time.

Things have clearly changed, to say the least.

Akers’ return to the Rams’ lineup isn’t a foregone conclusion, but this latest move gives him three weeks to practice with the team before a final decision is made.

NFL fans, understandably, are skeptical that Akers will be able to play this season.

An athlete’s recovery from a torn Achilles tendon can take up to a year.

It hasn’t even been eight months in this case.

Some reactions to the latest Akers news are as follows:

NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Cam Akers News

