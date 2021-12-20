Trending
The NFL World Reacts to Chris Godwin’s Horrible Injury News

On Monday afternoon, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers learned of a devastating injury to one of their top players.

Following Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints, head coach Bruce Arians announced that star receiver Chris Godwin had torn his ACL.

Godwin will be out for the remainder of the season.

