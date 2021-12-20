The NFL World Reacts to Chris Godwin’s Horrible Injury News

On Monday afternoon, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers learned of a devastating injury to one of their top players.

Following Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints, head coach Bruce Arians announced that star receiver Chris Godwin had torn his ACL.

Godwin will be out for the remainder of the season.

NFL World Reacts To Awful Chris Godwin Injury News

Bucs’ WR Chris Godwin has an ACL and is done for the year. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 20, 2021

Well this news absolutely sucks. https://t.co/KkrqRe43RB — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) December 20, 2021

Terrible. And Godwin is headed to free agency. Injuries are the worst. https://t.co/RJ1b8aJxiz — Mike Clay (@MikeClayNFL) December 20, 2021

Oh man. That is brutal. https://t.co/vkWJEB98I7 — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) December 20, 2021

This really sucks for a player in a contract year. Might have to take a one year prove it deal but will miss important ramp up time with new team/QB. Might lead to a one-year return a la Juju https://t.co/H5v2AP1LBB — Sigmund Bloom (@SigmundBloom) December 20, 2021

Chris Godwin played this season on the franchise tag. This sucks so much. This is a huge loss for the Buccaneers with three weeks to go until the playoffs. https://t.co/OGZQevbGMr — RJ Ochoa (@rjochoa) December 20, 2021

On the cusp of free agency, too. Just awful. https://t.co/dYyVxZevZ3 — Dhruv Koul (@DhruvKoul) December 20, 2021