The NFL World Reacts To Condoleezza Rice’s News From Monday

The NFL World Reacts To Condoleezza Rice’s News

Peyton and Eli Manning host a rotating cast of guests on their Monday Night Football telecast every week.

The “ManningCast” will welcome a former cabinet member into the booth for the Week 11 matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Giants.

During the third quarter of Monday’s game, former US Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice will join the two brothers on ESPN’s broadcast.

Rice, who was a member of President George W. Bush’s cabinet from 2005 to 2009, is a die-hard Cleveland Browns fan with some unusual football connections.

In 2013, she was named to the College Football Playoff selection committee as one of the first members, and she served on it until 2016.

Rice was involved in an even more bizarre football story in 2018, when NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that the Browns were interested in interviewing her for the position of head coach at the time.

Despite the fact that the process never progressed to the point of an actual interview, the mention of the former Secretary of State in connection with the job left many fans perplexed.

Rice will be able to speak about her past, present, and future during Monday night’s football game, much to the delight of those who plan to watch.

During her appearance on the “ManningCast,” fans and media members from around the NFL hoped the brothers would ask her about the Schefter report, as well as other football-related topics.

Rice will not be the only well-known guest on Monday’s episode of “ManningCast.”

The telecast will also feature former NFL head coach Bill Parcells, comedian Kevin Hart, and former New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman.

Peyton and Eli will be on ESPN2 at 8:13 p.m. Monday, just before kickoff.

