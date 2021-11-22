The NFL World Reacts to Courtland Sutton’s Courtland Sutton’s Courtland Sutton’s Courtland Sutton’s Courtl

Trending
On Monday morning, Broncos receiver Courtland Sutton received a mega-extension from the team.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, it’s a four-year deal worth up to (dollar)60.8 million, with (dollar)34.9 million fully guaranteed for Sutton.

Sutton is back to his old self this season after missing the majority of 2020 due to an ACL tear.

He placed a bet on himself that he would be dependable, and he was rewarded handsomely.

Sutton has 617 yards and two touchdowns on 43 receptions in ten games.

He’s also averaging just over 14 yards per catch.

Sutton is on pace for his second consecutive 1,000-yard season (his first came in 2019).

He had 1,112 yards and six touchdowns on 72 receptions during the 2019 season.

As the Broncos continue to assemble a strong core, the NFL community has been overwhelmingly positive about this signing.

This season, Sutton has crossed the 100-yard mark twice.

On September 1st, the first one arrived.

He had nine receptions for 159 yards against the Jaguars on November 19.

The Steelers were the opponents in the second matchup, which took place in October.

He had seven receptions for 120 yards and a touchdown in Week 10 of his sophomore season.

With a 5-5 record, Denver has clawed its way back into the AFC playoff picture, thanks in part to Sutton’s efforts.

