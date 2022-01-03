The NFL World Reacts To Dak Prescott’s News From Sunday

The Dallas Cowboys have already clinched the NFC East and the No. 1 seed in the conference.

The conference’s second-best seed is likely out of reach, so the Week 18 finale against the Philadelphia Eagles may not have much on the line.

However, Dak Prescott and the rest of the Cowboys’ starters intend to play.

To be honest, Dallas’ starting quarterback and the rest of the offense could benefit from the extra work.

During Sunday’s loss to the Arizona Cardinals at ATandT Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Prescott and company looked a little off.

Following the game, Prescott stated that he intends to play again.

“I intend to participate (next week).”

He stated, “Period.”

