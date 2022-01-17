The NFL World Reacts To Dak Prescott’s Remarks About The Referees

The NFL Community Reacts To Dak Prescott’s Remarks On Referees

At the end of Sunday night’s loss to the San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys fans were not pleased with the officiating.

When Dak Prescott couldn’t spike the ball in time with the clock running out, the Cowboys were defeated by the 49ers, 23-17.

NFL World Reacts To What Dak Prescott Said About The Refs

NFL World Reacts To What Dak Prescott Said About The Refs

Tony Romo explaining why it was Dak’s fault for not giving the ref the ball on final play pic.twitter.com/HTqhAjfGnw — gifdsports (@gifdsports) January 17, 2022

Dak Prescott was disappointed when told of fans throwing bottles at Cowboys players, but when he was told they were aiming at the refs, Dak responded: “Credit to them.” — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) January 17, 2022