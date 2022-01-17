The NFL World Reacts To Dan Quinn’s News From Monday

The NFL Community Reacts To Dan Quinn’s News From Monday

The Dallas Cowboys’ offseason has arrived, much sooner than Jerry Jones and his staff had anticipated.

On Sunday, the Cowboys were defeated 23-17 by the 49ers at ATandT Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Many Cowboys fans are now calling for head coach Mike McCarthy to be fired, though Jerry Jones refused to comment on the subject after the game.

Jones stated, “I don’t even want to discuss anything like that at this time.”

This offseason, the Cowboys have a lot of coaching decisions to make.

Even if McCarthy is rehired, offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and defensive coordinator Dan Quinn could be let go.

Moore and Quinn are both candidates for the position of head coach.

Quinn is rumored to be one of the most sought-after head coaches available.

He is expected to interview for several jobs this week, according to reports.

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Dan Quinn News

Big week for #Cowboys DC Dan Quinn, one of the most popular HC candidates: He interviews with the #Broncos on Tuesday, source said, and has three more later in the week. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 17, 2022