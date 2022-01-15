The NFL World Reacts To Dan Quinn’s News From Saturday

Dan Quinn’s time with the Dallas Cowboys might be coming to an end.

The 51-year-old defensive coordinator is said to be a front-runner for a head coaching job.

The “growing expectation” around the NFL, according to CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora, is that Dan Quinn will be the candidate to beat in Denver.

“The Denver Broncos still have a lot of work to do in their head coaching search,” La Canfora wrote, via CBS Sports, “but league sources indicated even before Vic Fangio’s firing that the team had serious interest in Dallas defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, and there is a growing expectation that he will be the candidate to beat for that opening.”

Vic Fangio was let go by the Broncos earlier this month.

Although Quinn’s success this season is difficult to dispute, some fans believe the Broncos should hire an offensive-minded coach this offseason.

“For the past seven years, the Broncos have been one of the worst offensive teams in the NFL, and Quinn would be their third consecutive defensive coordinator head coach,” one source said.

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Dan Quinn News

the Broncos have been one of the worst offensive teams in football for 7 years and Quinn would be their third consecutive defensive coordinator head coach https://t.co/KAP8yzeS87 — rhinestone catboy (@Yelix) January 15, 2022

Fire one great defensive coach just to hire another who is proven to fail. I swear I could run a franchise better than 90% of these teams do. https://t.co/XHByYE3LWI — Jimmy Gillespie (@JimmyG1574) January 15, 2022