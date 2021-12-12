The NFL World Reacts To Derrick Henry’s News From Sunday

The NFL Community Reacts to Derrick Henry’s Injury on Sunday

Derrick Henry, the Tennessee Titans’ star running back, has been out for more than a month.

Henry, who was arguably the frontrunner for NFL MVP through the first two months of the season, has been sidelined with an injury.

Despite his absence, the Titans are 8-4 on the season, good for first place in the AFC South division.

And Henry could return to the Titans before the end of the regular season.

Henry could return to the field by Week 18, according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, who reported it on Sunday.

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Derrick Henry News

More than a month after breaking his foot, #Titans star Derrick Henry is on track to return by the playoffs — or sooner. My story on his status: https://t.co/oHljGPl7g1 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 12, 2021