The NFL World Reacts To Deshaun Watson’s News From Friday

The NFL Community Reacts To Deshaun Watson’s News From Friday

Houston will undergo a lot of change in the coming months after firing head coach David Culley.

Deshaun Watson’s future with the Texans was discussed with general manager Nick Caserio on Friday afternoon.

Caserio, on the other hand, had no new information about Watson, who has been accused of sexual misconduct.

“I think there will be a number of things we discuss this offseason,” the general manager said.

“In that particular situation, I don’t believe there is any more clarity today than there was previously, but we’ll work through it and, in the end, do what we believe is best for the organization.”

Fans weighed in on what Caserio’s remark means for Watson’s future on Twitter.

Some believe he will never play for the Texans again, while others remain perplexed.

“I think it’s safe to say he’ll never play for the Texans again,” one fan said.

I’d say it’s pretty clear he’s never playing for the Texans again. https://t.co/dBhXiDuR4Q — Songbird Rescue Cat (@makarov__) January 14, 2022