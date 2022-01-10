The NFL World Reacts To Deshaun Watson’s News From Monday

Deshaun Watson had hoped to join the Miami Dolphins at some point, but that does not appear to be the case right now.

Despite finishing the season 8-1 after starting the season 1-7, the Dolphins fired head coach Brian Flores.

Flores had the team in a playoff spot going into Week 17 before they were eliminated the following week.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Flores was a big reason Watson wanted to be traded there.

With a new coach on the way, that trade appears unlikely.

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Deshaun Watson News

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Deshaun Watson News

#Dolphins coach Brian Flores was a signfiicant reason why Deshaun Watson wanted to be in Miami. WIth Flores out, this situation may have changed. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 10, 2022

Welp…. Good job Stephen Ross 😂😂 https://t.co/EXh4WuLSEX — Jeff Hoak (@JeffHoak1) January 10, 2022

Okay so one positive to the decision https://t.co/8PtrPSr9mV — 19ius Anglesmith (@BurtMacklinSOB) January 10, 2022

Why does anyone think an NFL franchise would make a long-term decision that involves DeShaun Watson? https://t.co/NjJ2MF78KS — Dave Brown (@ThatDaveBrown) January 10, 2022

Let the chaos begin https://t.co/NWIhdwC0bP — Brad Spielberger, Esq. (@PFF_Brad) January 10, 2022

This is truly wild to me. Did not see Flores gone this year. Wow! https://t.co/PE8VGq44fD — Lance Zierlein (@LanceZierlein) January 10, 2022

Even better for the AFC East https://t.co/gsAF05KHfR — Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) January 10, 2022