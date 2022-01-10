Trending
The NFL World Reacts To Deshaun Watson’s News From Monday

Deshaun Watson had hoped to join the Miami Dolphins at some point, but that does not appear to be the case right now.

Despite finishing the season 8-1 after starting the season 1-7, the Dolphins fired head coach Brian Flores.

Flores had the team in a playoff spot going into Week 17 before they were eliminated the following week.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Flores was a big reason Watson wanted to be traded there.

With a new coach on the way, that trade appears unlikely.

