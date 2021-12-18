The NFL World Reacts To Deshaun Watson’s News From Saturday

Deshaun Watson’s legal issues have yet to be resolved.

Despite the uncertainty, Watson’s agent does not appear concerned about his future as a player.

David Mulugheta said, “We’re pretty confident how this thing plays out.”

“He has a lot of faith in the outcome.”

He’s still one of the best quarterbacks in the league, and he’ll be even better when he returns.

Moving forward, he’ll have an all-pro and phenomenal career.”

Mulugheta went on to say that he knows the truth about the situation.

Women have filed 22 civil lawsuits against Watson, alleging sexual assault and inappropriate behavior.

Mulugheta claims that teams are still interested in a blockbuster trade for Watson.

“But one thing I can say is that I know who Deshaun is, and I believe that most people in the NFL do as well.”

That’s why Deshaun’s market was still as hot as it was.”

While Watson’s talent is undeniable, some NFL fans are skeptical that teams are lining up to sign a player with an uncertain future.

Others, on the other hand, believe that teams like the Panthers will make a run at the talented quarterback.

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Deshaun Watson News

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Deshaun Watson News

the market was hot he says lol they spun these stories & that’s

how the news works now 🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/0lATZF8wqI — Dolphins Brawl ™️ (@DolphinsBrawl) December 18, 2021