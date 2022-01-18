The NFL World Reacts To Deshaun Watson’s News From Tuesday

The NFL Community Reacts to Deshaun Watson’s Injury on Tuesday

On Tuesday, Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio was asked if Deshaun Watson could return in 2022.

To say the least, his response turned a lot of heads.

Watson is expected to play elsewhere next season, according to Caserio, but the Pro Bowl quarterback hasn’t ruled out a return.

Caserio said on SportsRadio 610, via NFLcom, “There’s been some commentary that more than likely would not be the case.”

“I believe we simply need to be open-minded and process the information, then make the decision that we believe is best for everyone involved, whatever that decision may be.”

Caserio’s remark elicited a wide range of reactions on social media.

Some fans are ecstatic at the prospect of Watson playing for another team.

Others aren’t surprised that Watson will be moving this offseason.

There are also a few fans who are showing off their best photoshopped images of Watson wearing a different NFL uniform.

