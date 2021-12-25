The NFL World Reacts To Drew Brees’ Shocking News

The NFL Community Reacts To Drew Brees’ Shocking News

Nola.com’s Jeff Duncan broke a story about former Saints quarterback Drew Brees early Saturday morning.

The Saints reportedly tried to entice Brees out of retirement.

Ultimately, the future Hall of Famer declined the offer.

“Ultimately, Brees nixed the idea, in part, because he wasn’t 100 percent confident he’d be able to make the throws required to lead the offense successfully on such short notice,” Duncan wrote for Nola.com.

“He didn’t want to let the Saints down in such a crucial game at such a crucial point in their playoff campaign.”

Following the release of Duncan’s report, NFL fans took to Twitter to express their opinions on the situation.

Most Saints fans are shocked that the team attempted to reunite with Brees.

“There’s no way they’re that desperate,” one fan exclaimed.

