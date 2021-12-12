The NFL World Reacts To Gardner Minshew’s News From Sunday

The NFL World Reacts To Gardner Minshew’s Retirement Announcement

With Jalen Hurts out, Gardner Minshew made his first start for the Philadelphia Eagles last weekend, leading his NFC East team to a victory.

However, it does not appear that Minshew will be given a second chance.

Hurts is expected to return after the bye week, according to reports.

Minshew, on the other hand, might be able to get a job in 2022.

“With no quarterback controversy, Jalen Hurts is expected to start for the Eagles after the bye.”

Gardner Minshew’s performance, on the other hand, is crucial.

As he did this season, he’ll pique trade interest this offseason,” Rapoport reports.

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Gardner Minshew News

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Gardner Minshew News