The NFL World Reacts to Hue Jackson’s Hue Jackson’s Hue Jackson’s Hue Jackson’s Hue Jackson’s Hu

Hue Jackson, a former NFL head coach, has reportedly accepted a new collegiate coaching position.

Jackson is set to become the new head coach of the Grambling State Tigers football program, following in the footsteps of other high-profile names who have recently taken HBCU coaching jobs (Deion Sanders, Eddie George).

He was the offensive coordinator at Tennessee State under George this past season.

The school is expected to make an official announcement on Friday, according to reports.

The football world reacted to the big-time coaching news by taking to Twitter.

“Hue Jackson is going to be a great coach for Grambling State! He is one of the nicest guys in the business! He will be recruiting as well!” one fan wrote.

“Grambling, Hue Jackson.”

“Wait until you hear what Prairie View has in store,” said another analyst, referring to the rise in high-profile HBCU head coaching hires.

“If this is a trend, keep it going, more!” wrote another. “Deion Sanders at JSU, Hue Jackson at Grambling, if this is a trend, keep it going, more!”

