The NFL World Reacts To Jalen Hurts’ Jalen Hurts’ Jalen Hurts’ Jalen Hurts’ Jalen Hur

The NFL Community Reacts To Jalen Hurts’ Jalen Hurts’ Jalen Hurts’ Jalen Hurts’ Jalen Hur

On Sunday, the Philadelphia Eagles are expected to have a new starting quarterback.

The Eagles are expected to start backup quarterback Gardner Minshew on Sunday, according to reports.

On Sunday, the Philadelphia Eagles will take on the New York Jets.

Hurts had an ankle injury, according to reports.

The decision has not yet been made official.

On Sunday morning, Hurts is expected to put his ankle injury to the test.

“Jalen Hurts will meet with the training staff when he arrives here at MetLife Stadium,” Mike Garafolo tweeted on Sunday.

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Jalen Hurts News

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Jalen Hurts News

From @NFLGameDay: #Eagles QB Jalen Hurts will meet with the training staff when he arrives here at MetLife Stadium but the expectation is it’ll be Gardner Minshew, as @RealDGunn reported. pic.twitter.com/qzCjy4dpKY — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) December 5, 2021

Gardner Minshew and Mike Glennon are both starting tomorrow, just as the Lord intended. pic.twitter.com/Je4YzcFaSS — Kevin (@KevinFromDuval) December 4, 2021