The NFL World Reacts To Jalen Hurts’ Update From Saturday Night

The NFL World Reacts To Jalen Hurts’ Jalen Hurts Update From Saturday Night
The Eagles are resting several players, including quarterback Jalen Hurts, for Saturday’s game against the Cowboys.
With a win, Philly gains very little ground.
It’s Gardnew Minshew time once more.
“Eagles QB Jalen Hurts is inactive tonight vs. Vikings,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports.
Eagles’ QB Jalen Hurts is inactive tonight vs. Dallas.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 8, 2022
Giants fans rn https://t.co/8bOAKw2KW6pic.twitter.com/aJBJPKBOmR
— Philly Memesphere ⚪️ (@Eagles4thDown) January 9, 2022
Minshew Mania runs wild again!! https://t.co/fPCiGY6Xbrpic.twitter.com/Mc467viwZ6
— MICHAEL DISTEFANO (@mickey_canuck) January 8, 2022
Hard to trust any player that normally starts for PHI in this game. https://t.co/elbYyztnpQ
— Matthew Berry (@MatthewBerryTMR) January 8, 2022
We were robbed of a Week 18 Joe Flacco W https://t.co/nnpmb2DIDd
— lindsey ok (@lindseyyok) January 8, 2022
The most compelling evidence yet that the Eagles will be resting all/most key players tonight https://t.co/SPpUNRlMQd
— Mike Clay (@MikeClayNFL) January 8, 2022
I’m good with this move from the Eagles. You need to make sure Hurts is 110% going into the playoff game.
Plus, Minshew is a legit backup who still gives them a chance to compete tonight. Lets go! #FlyEaglesFlyhttps://t.co/VxRhB7DIra
— Kevin Walsh Jr. (@TheKevinWalsh) January 8, 2022