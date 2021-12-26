Trending
The NFL World Reacts To James Robinson’s Brutal Injury

In the Jaguars’ game against the Jets on Sunday, running back James Robinson suffered a non-contact injury.

The second-year running back suffered a torn Achilles’ tendon shortly after being carted off the field.

“[Jaguars] RB James Robinson, who left the field with a lower leg injury, is out with a torn Achilles,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport tweeted.

“He’ll have an MRI to see how bad it is,” he said, adding, “It’s just an awful way to end the season.”

