The NFL World Reacts To Jay Gruden’s News From Sunday

The NFL Community Reacts to Jay Gruden’s Announcement on Sunday

While Jon Gruden, the former head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, is likely out of an NFL job for the rest of his life, his brother, Jay Gruden, is expected to return to the sidelines soon.

According to ESPN, the Carolina Panthers are interested in hiring the former head coach of the Washington Redskins as their offensive coordinator.

Joe Brady, Carolina’s offensive coordinator, was fired earlier this season.

Matt Rhule, the Panthers’ head coach, is set to return in 2022, according to reports.

Gruden was an offensive coordinator before becoming Washington’s head coach in 2014.

The Panthers are pursuing two notable names right now, including the former Washington head coach.

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Jay Gruden News

Carolina’s is expected to target former NFL head coaches Jay Gruden and Bill O’Brien in its search for a new offensive coordinator, per league sources. Carolina also expected to be interested in talking with Rams’ OC Kevin O’Connell. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 9, 2022