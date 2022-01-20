The NFL World Reacts To Jay Gruden’s News From Thursday

The Carolina Panthers interviewed Jay Gruden, the former head coach of the Washington Redskins, for the vacant offensive coordinator position earlier this week.

Whatever happened between Gruden and head coach Matt Rhule during that conversation was enough to get the 54-year-old a second meeting in Carolina.

The Panthers will conduct a second interview with Gruden on Thursday, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Rhule will attend the meeting in person.

Gruden spent three seasons as an offensive coordinator with the Cincinnati Bengals from 2011 to 2013, before moving on to become the head coach of the Washington Redskins.

The Jacksonville Jaguars hired Gruden as their offensive coordinator for the 2020 season.

When the franchise changed regimes in 2021, he was fired, and he has been unemployed for the past year.

