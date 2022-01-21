The NFL World Reacts To Jerry Jones’ Today’s Radio Appearance

Jerry Jones, the owner of the Dallas Cowboys, went on a rant about the team’s playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers during a Friday appearance on 105.3 The Fan.

He slammed the coaching staff in the process.

“Let me be clear: one of my pet peeves is when people say things like, ‘Well, we’ve got to work on this in the offseason, we’ve got to work on this,’ and I don’t agree,” Jones said.

“I want those issues to be acknowledged and addressed after we play Tampa in the first game or after the sixth game.”

I don’t want to wait until we’re out of season to address what we’re doing or not doing.

All of that is present and accounted for in my work.

That’s how I do it, because, as you know, I’m the one who has to make the final call on these coaches.”

This doesn’t sound like a glowing recommendation for Mike McCarthy.

Although there hasn’t been a coaching change yet, Jones’ comments have gotten a lot of attention on social media.

“I think part of what Jerry has to think about is whether he’s okay with keeping McCarthy and losing Quinn, or if he’d rather have Quinn as HC? McCarthy didn’t get the job done, but the defense was pretty solid.”

“We’ll see what happens,” one fan expressed his excitement.

NFL World Reacts To Jerry Jones’ Radio Appearance Today

NFL World Reacts To Jerry Jones’ Radio Appearance Today

I also think part of what Jerry has to consider is he ok keeping McCarthy and losing Quinn or would he rather have Quinn as HC? McCarthy didn’t get the job done but the defense was pretty solid. We’ll see what happens https://t.co/y6XhEriFmk — Matt (@SportsMatt12) January 21, 2022

Calling it now: Mike McCarthy will be fired during one of the divisional round games this weekend https://t.co/ptr9KC96Up — Ryan Hickey (@Ryan_Hickey3) January 21, 2022

if this is how you feel, stop delaying the inevitable. the longer you sit on your hands “thinking” the more candidates you miss out on. https://t.co/cB0rKk8Fhk — vasili dallas (@vasilionaire) January 21, 2022