The NFL World Reacts To Jim Caldwell’s News From Friday

The NFL Community Reacts to Jim Caldwell’s Retirement Announcement on Friday

ESPN’s Dan Graziano reported on Friday morning that former NFL head coach Jim Caldwell had turned down two head coaching interview requests.

“According to multiple sources, the Raiders and Vikings both reached out to former Colts and Lions coach Jim Caldwell this week to request an interview, and he declined both requests,” Fowler and Graziano wrote on ESPN. “This indicates strongly that Caldwell believes he will get one of the other open jobs, and my understanding is that he’s in the mix in both Chicago and Jacksonville and is already reaching out to candidates for his staff.”

Graziano went on to say that Caldwell will be the Bears’ next head coach.

Bears fans flocked to social media in droves to express their displeasure with the news – and not everyone was pleased.

“This would be completely anticlimactic and disappointing, but it would also be very Bears,” one fan speculated.

