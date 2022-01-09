The NFL World Reacts To Jim Harbaugh Speculation From Sunday

The NFL World Reacts To Jim Harbaugh Rumors From Sunday

Will Jim Harbaugh, the head coach of the Michigan Wolverines, coach in the National Football League next season?

Harbaugh has been linked to a move to the NFL this offseason, with multiple teams reportedly interested in hiring him.

However, there is one team that stands out.

Jim Harbaugh and the Las Vegas Raiders are generating a lot of buzz, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Jim Harbaugh Speculation

Buzz builds in league circles of Jim Harbaugh to the Raiders; could Rich Bisaccia derail that by getting to the playoffs and winning a game or two? https://t.co/Ru7BYqGQvB — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) January 9, 2022

Four years ago, the worst-kept secret in the NFL was that the Raiders will hire Jon Gruden to be the team’s head coach. In the upcoming interview/hiring cycle, the worst-kept secret in the NFL could become that the Raiders will hire Jim Harbaugh as the permanent replacement for Gruden. For now, buzz is building in league circles that team owner Mark Davis wants, and will get, the former 49ers and current Michigan coach. The man who took a 6-10 team to the NFC Championship in his first year and who nearly won a Super Bowl in his second. The man who went 44-19-1 in four seasons as an NFL head coach.

From @NFLGameDay: The #Raiders will conduct a thorough coaching search, and #Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh has garnered some interest. He will, at least, listen. An update on one of the more intriguing names… pic.twitter.com/QayzSekbIS — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 8, 2022

“Think about Rich Bisaccia as coach of the year…he has coached his ass off” pic.twitter.com/a5RxSdOv2N — Raider Nation Boston (@RaiderNationBOS) January 7, 2022