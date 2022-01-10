The NFL World Reacts To Jim Harbaugh’s News From Monday

The NFL World Reacts To Jim Harbaugh’s Announcement On Monday

The Miami Dolphins fired head coach Brian Flores early Monday, sparking speculation that the team’s owner, Stephen Ross, is targeting Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh.

In recent weeks, Harbaugh has been linked to a number of NFL job openings, and Dolphins owner Stephen Ross is said to be a big fan of the college football coach.

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Jim Harbaugh News

“The Jim Harbaugh factor is very real. Stephen Ross’s affection for Harbaugh is no secret. Ross has buildings named after him in Ann Arbor. They’ve flirted before; maybe this is the time.” — @Pschragspic.twitter.com/wDYKWpPQFL — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) January 10, 2022

While I realize many are assuming Flores’ departure is tied to Harbaugh’s potential availability, I can assure you that is not the case. The Dolphins are not targeting Jim Harbaugh, per sources. The decision to fire Flores is entirely independent. — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) January 10, 2022

I understand why people are tying Brian Flores’ firing to Jim Harbaugh’s availability, but I’m told the Dolphins move on Flores is totally unrelated. Steve Ross won’t be the owner that poaches Harbaugh from Michigan. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 10, 2022

Stephen Ross has lost his damn mind. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) January 10, 2022

This is why bad teams with moronic owners like Stephen Ross say bad. Because of bum decisions like this. Wow. — Joe Szymanski (@JosephSzymanski) January 10, 2022