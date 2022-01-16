The NFL World Reacts To Jim Harbaugh’s News From Saturday

Is Jim Harbaugh on the verge of joining the NFL?

For a few weeks now, the head football coach of the Michigan Wolverines has been linked to the NFL.

The Las Vegas Raiders or the Chicago Bears, among other teams with head coaching vacancies, could hire Harbaugh, who previously coached the San Francisco 49ers.

For the time being, Harbaugh has remained largely silent about the rumors, other than to say that he is enjoying them more this year than last year (when he was rumored to be on the hot seat at Michigan).

According to Pro Football Talk, Harbaugh believes he has “unfinished business” in the NFL.

In 2013, Harbaugh led the San Francisco 49ers to the Super Bowl, but they were defeated by the Baltimore Ravens.

“As a source familiar with the situation tells PFT, Harbaugh is watching and waiting to see if a team with a reasonable ownership and General Manager situation is interested in giving him an opportunity to continue an NFL career that included a 44-19-1 record and a Super Bowl berth from 2011 to 2014.”

Harbaugh, who is 58 years old, says he wants to return to the Super Bowl and win it.”

