The NFL World Reacts To Jimmy Garoppolo’s News From Saturday Night

The NFL Community Reacts to Jimmy Garoppolo’s Injury on Saturday Night

To advance to the NFC Playoffs, the 49ers must defeat the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

As if the stakes weren’t already high enough, the Niners’ starting quarterback for their game at SoFi Stadium is still unknown.

The thumb on Jimmy Garoppolo’s throwing hand is currently injured.

As a result, he was unable to play in last week’s game against the Texans.

In his place, rookie Trey Lance started and led the 49ers to a crucial 23-7 victory over Houston.

Lance is the No. 1 player in the world.

He had 249 yards and two touchdowns through the air and eight carries for 31 yards on the ground as the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Garoppolo was unable to play on Sunday, so Lance was forced to fill in.

On Sunday, Kyle Shanahan will not have the same problem.

Garoppolo appears to be able to play against the Rams in a must-win situation to advance to the playoffs.

