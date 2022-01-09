The NFL World Reacts To Jimmy Garoppolo’s News From Saturday Night

The NFL Community Reacts to Jimmy Garoppolo’s Injury on Saturday Night

To advance to the NFC Playoffs, the 49ers must defeat the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

As if the stakes weren’t already high enough, the Niners’ starting quarterback for their game at SoFi Stadium is still unknown.

The thumb on Jimmy Garoppolo’s throwing hand is currently injured.

As a result, he was unable to play in last week’s game against the Texans.

In his place, rookie Trey Lance started and led the 49ers to a crucial 23-7 victory over Houston.

Lance is the No. 1 player in the world.

He had 249 yards and two touchdowns through the air and eight carries for 31 yards on the ground as the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Garoppolo was unable to play on Sunday, so Lance was forced to fill in.

On Sunday, Kyle Shanahan will not have the same problem.

Garoppolo appears to be able to play against the Rams in a must-win situation to advance to the playoffs.

NFL World Reacts To Saturday Night’s Jimmy Garoppolo News

There’s a “strong lean” that 49ers’ QB Jimmy Garoppolo, who is listed as questionable for Sunday due to a torn ligament in his right thumb, will start vs the Rams, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 9, 2022

This is for our season. Don’t let me down Jimmy https://t.co/GUgBQg2bcN — Shard ✨ (@RackedUpDavis) January 9, 2022

If he plays horrible and the 49ers lose and miss the playoffs is Shanahan on the hot seat? https://t.co/vnFo36psY5 — Hustle Chillson (@HustleChillson) January 9, 2022