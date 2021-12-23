Trending
The NFL World Reacts To Joe Burrow’s Cincinnati Remarks

Joe Burrow and the rest of the Cincinnati Bengals roster have been largely unaffected by the recent surge in COVID-19 cases across the NFL.

On Wednesday, the second-year quarterback proposed a theory as to why that is.

Burrow suggested during a press conference that Cincinnati’s limited nightlife options may be helping the team stay healthy as the virus spreads throughout the league.

According to ESPN’s Ben Baby, Burrow said, “Fortunately, there isn’t a lot to do in Cincinnati.”

“No one is going out to clubs and bars every weekend to get COVID.

But we’ve been in good health.”

The Bengals only have one player on the reserveCOVID-19 list as of Wednesday: starting cornerback Chidobe Awuzie.

