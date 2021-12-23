The NFL World Reacts To Joe Burrow’s Cincinnati Remarks

Joe Burrow and the rest of the Cincinnati Bengals roster have been largely unaffected by the recent surge in COVID-19 cases across the NFL.

On Wednesday, the second-year quarterback proposed a theory as to why that is.

Burrow suggested during a press conference that Cincinnati’s limited nightlife options may be helping the team stay healthy as the virus spreads throughout the league.

According to ESPN’s Ben Baby, Burrow said, “Fortunately, there isn’t a lot to do in Cincinnati.”

“No one is going out to clubs and bars every weekend to get COVID.

But we’ve been in good health.”

The Bengals only have one player on the reserveCOVID-19 list as of Wednesday: starting cornerback Chidobe Awuzie.

NFL World Reacts To Joe Burrow’s Comments About Cincinnati

NFL World Reacts To Joe Burrow’s Comments About Cincinnati

Here’s Joe Burrow talking about Cincinnati’s nightlife and the team doing a good job of steering clear of COVID-19 (via @bengals) pic.twitter.com/d3Op1oFJoL — Santa Baby (@Ben_Baby) December 22, 2021

let’s be honest, he ain’t wrong.

can’t believe people are making a big deal of this. https://t.co/R9DDJjOwMo — Seth Reese † (@SethR94) December 22, 2021

Burrow 😂😂😂😂😂 but he is from ohio …so he can say what he wants . gold lol https://t.co/XqFGnNboDm — Gabriel Morency (@sportsrage) December 22, 2021

Ha @JoeyB I love cincy but he’s not wrong. “Fortunately there’s not a lot to do in Cincinnati so nobody is going out to bars and clubs and getting covid” https://t.co/wmb6twM7GP — Sara Eisen (@SaraEisen) December 22, 2021