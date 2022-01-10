The NFL World Reacts To Joe Judge’s News From Monday

The NFL Community Reacts To Joe Judge’s News From Monday

Joe Judge is expected to return as the head coach of the New York Giants in 2022.

Despite the fact that the Giants have yet to make an official decision on their head coach, Judge was reportedly meeting with players on Monday, indicating that he will be back for another season.

On Monday, NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo broke the news.

“Sources tell me and @RapSheet that Joe Judge will meet with his players in a few minutes, and it’s expected that he’ll lead the meeting with an eye to the future.”

“It was struck with the same tone in a meeting with coaches not long ago,” he reports.

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Joe Judge News

