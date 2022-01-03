The NFL World Reacts To John Madden’s News From Monday

John Madden, the legendary NFL head coach and broadcaster, died last week at the age of 85.

Throughout the National Football League, tributes poured in over the weekend.

However, there was one exception: one in-game tribute.

DeSean Jackson, a wide receiver for the Las Vegas Raiders, claims he was told to remove his John Madden tribute cleats before the game on Sunday.

The league allows players to warm up in special cleats but requires them to change into approved team-colored cleats for the game.

“NFL hated me and threatened to kick me out of the game if I didn’t take off my cleats! I had these made for the legendary John Madden,” Jackson explained.

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s John Madden News

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s John Madden News