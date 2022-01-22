The NFL World Reacts To Josh McDaniels’ News From Saturday

The NFL Community Reacts to Josh McDaniels’ Departure on Saturday

The Las Vegas Raiders finished the season with four straight wins and a postseason berth under interim head coach Rich Bisaccia’s guidance.

Despite this late-season success, the franchise is still considering its options for the head coaching job this year.

The Raiders are expected to make a run at New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, according to Mike Florio of NBC’s Pro Football Talk.

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Josh McDaniels News

