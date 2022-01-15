Trending
The NFL World Reacts To JuJu Smith-Schuster’s News From Saturday

On Saturday afternoon, the Steelers received some unexpected news about JuJu Smith-Schuster.

Following a shoulder injury in October, the wide receiver is expected to play against the Chiefs on Sunday.

It was supposed to be the end of the season, but he recovered much faster than expected.

Smith-Schuster returned to practice on Thursday and Friday before announcing his return on Twitter.

