The NFL World Reacts To JuJu Smith-Schuster’s News From Saturday

On Saturday afternoon, the Steelers received some unexpected news about JuJu Smith-Schuster.

Following a shoulder injury in October, the wide receiver is expected to play against the Chiefs on Sunday.

It was supposed to be the end of the season, but he recovered much faster than expected.

Smith-Schuster returned to practice on Thursday and Friday before announcing his return on Twitter.

God answered my prayers & I’ve recovered from my season-ending shoulder injury earlier than expected. I can’t believe I get another chance to take the field with this team and play in a playoff game to keep our season alive. Steelers Nation, #HereWeGo! pic.twitter.com/SdAKl3SrYx — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) January 15, 2022

Glad you get a chance to play this season 🤙🏽 https://t.co/cwlFww3IjR — 𝕃𝕠𝕣𝕕ℂ𝕙𝕚𝕖𝕗ℝ𝕠𝕔𝕜𝕒 (@JordanTribe_) January 15, 2022

JuJu is a go for Sunday night https://t.co/E6h2kDGwNF — Ray Fittipaldo (@rayfitt1) January 15, 2022

So happy I get to see him in a Steeler jersey at least 1 last time! https://t.co/hiSGGT8YPG — Ben Goatlisberger (@BenGoatlisBurg) January 15, 2022

What a player. Hope all those that questioned his dedication are crawling back to their holes. https://t.co/fyiA4SppDr — Bluenose (@SeanRobinson09) January 15, 2022