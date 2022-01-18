The NFL World Reacts to Kellen Moore’s Kellen Moore’s Kellen Moore’s Kellen Moore’s Kellen Moore’s K

The NFL Community Reacts To Kellen Moore’s Kellen Moore’s Kellen Moore’s Kellen Moore’s Kellen Moore’s K

Kellen Moore’s tenure as offensive coordinator with the Cowboys may be coming to an end.

The Cowboys’ offensive coordinator for the past three seasons, the 33-year-old rising star in the coaching world.

Moore’s reputation has soared, despite an early playoff exit at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers.

Moore has three head coaching interviews scheduled this week, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

On Tuesday, he will have a meeting with the Denver Broncos.

Moore has also been scheduled for interviews with the Minnesota Vikings and the Miami Dolphins.

NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s Kellen Moore News

NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s Kellen Moore News

The Cowboys are really going to lose Kellen and DQ and be stuck with McCarthy https://t.co/yFPe7M9jbz — E_Matthieson (@E_Matthieson) January 18, 2022

Whoever gets him is fasho gonna have a nice offense. Been high on Kellen for a while. https://t.co/568aBJLjyL — Southern Hospitality (@help189) January 18, 2022

People forget to that Kellen Moore has collectively, in all his time as OC, maybe called 95% of a seasons worth of good games. Take him. https://t.co/tE9dqxZz2u — Mr. Chairman TCU (@SonnysDyke) January 18, 2022