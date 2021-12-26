The NFL World Reacts To Kevin Stefanski’s Baker Mayfield Remark

Kevin Stefanski’s Reaction To Baker Mayfield’s Remark

In a 24-22 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Saturday, Baker Mayfield threw four interceptions, but Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski will stick by his starter.

Stefanski defended the former No. 1 after his team’s third loss in four games.

Mayfield was the Browns’ No. 1 overall pick, and he was announced as the team’s starter for the rest of the season.

According to Camryn Justice of WEWS, Stefanski said of Mayfield after the game, “He’s our starting quarterback, yes.”

This weekend, Mayfield was all over the place, and he hasn’t exactly been on his game all season.

His abilities have been limited by a number of injuries, prompting some to suggest that the Browns should look elsewhere for a quarterback.

After Saturday’s loss, Stefanski’s commitment to Mayfield enraged Browns fans who wanted to see a new face at quarterback.

NFL World Reacts To Kevin Stefanski’s Comment About Baker Mayfield

NFL World Reacts To Kevin Stefanski’s Comment About Baker Mayfield

Translation: he is our qb rn but I will look for better options https://t.co/lUoRv6In9p — 9 (@dariusgarIandd) December 26, 2021

The referees were bad…but Kevin Stefanski called 36 passes for Baker Mayfield & just 17 runs for the best running back in the world. Chubb averaged over 7 yards per carry. It’s outrageous. It can’t happen. That’s why they lost the game. Period. The Browns should have won today. — Jordan Strack (@JordanStrack) December 26, 2021

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski and QB Baker Mayfield lost the game against Packers. They should have run the ball down the Packers’ throats. — Mike Preston (@MikePrestonSun) December 26, 2021

Baker Mayfield didn’t lose Cleveland this game. Kevin Stefanski did. — Arash Madani (@ArashMadani) December 26, 2021