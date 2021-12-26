Trending
The NFL World Reacts To Kevin Stefanski’s Baker Mayfield Remark

Kevin Stefanski’s Reaction To Baker Mayfield’s Remark

In a 24-22 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Saturday, Baker Mayfield threw four interceptions, but Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski will stick by his starter.

Stefanski defended the former No. 1 after his team’s third loss in four games.

Mayfield was the Browns’ No. 1 overall pick, and he was announced as the team’s starter for the rest of the season.

According to Camryn Justice of WEWS, Stefanski said of Mayfield after the game, “He’s our starting quarterback, yes.”

This weekend, Mayfield was all over the place, and he hasn’t exactly been on his game all season.

His abilities have been limited by a number of injuries, prompting some to suggest that the Browns should look elsewhere for a quarterback.

After Saturday’s loss, Stefanski’s commitment to Mayfield enraged Browns fans who wanted to see a new face at quarterback.

NFL World Reacts To Kevin Stefanski’s Comment About Baker Mayfield

