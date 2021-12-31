The NFL World Reacts To Kirk Cousins’ Kirk Cousins’ Kirk Cousins’ Kirk Cousins’ Kirk Cousins’

The NFL Community Reacts To Kirk Cousins’ Kirk Cousins’ Kirk Cousins’ Kirk Cousins’ Kirk Cousins’
Kirk Cousins, a well-known opponent of the COVID-19 vaccine, has tested positive for the virus.
The Vikings QB1 won’t be able to practice because he isn’t vaccinated ahead of Sunday’s rivalry game against the Green Bay Packers.
The news has elicited a strong reaction from fans across the league, as it has from any unvaccinated player who has tested positive for the virus this year.
“Lmao!!! He refused to get vaxxed and now he’s probably costing his team a playoff spot!” one fan wrote.
“Imagine being an NFL starting quarterback and jeopardizing your team’s playoff hopes simply because you weren’t given a chance,” another added.
NFL World Reacts To Friday’s Kirk Cousins News
Sadly, this is how the Vikings’ season was destined to end. Remember Cousins, who refuses to get vaccinated, saying he was thinking about wearing a plexiglass box around the team facility to avoid Covid exposure? pic.twitter.com/ywZlo4SaXHhttps://t.co/tWExnldtPv
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 31, 2021
Looks like I called that. #CovidCousinshttps://t.co/Ui51xFguuYpic.twitter.com/gyggi81Zz7
— Kidney Envy ☭ (@KidneyEnvy) December 31, 2021